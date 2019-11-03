Dorsey Wright & Associates Lowers Holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN)

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its holdings in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,702 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,842 shares during the quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates owned 0.09% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BVN. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 181.6% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA by 16.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BVN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $15.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA has a twelve month low of $13.46 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.40.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.91 million. Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates five operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Mallay, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

