Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 201 Shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its holdings in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. ASML comprises approximately 1.1% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in ASML were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ASML. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in ASML by 2,442.3% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 622,998 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 2,755.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 409,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,200,000 after purchasing an additional 395,400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 5.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,170,000 after purchasing an additional 179,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ASML by 11.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,337,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,117,000 after purchasing an additional 134,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 27.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 598,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,500,000 after purchasing an additional 127,582 shares during the last quarter. 16.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $270.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. ASML Holding NV has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $270.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $252.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASML. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of ASML from $240.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.67.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

