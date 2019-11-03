Dorsey Wright & Associates Sells 214 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates cut its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,679 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 478.8% in the third quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 19,100 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 71,909 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,977,787 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $332,821,000 after acquiring an additional 821,189 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 18,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.82% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $147.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $3,753,552.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,788,236.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,004,256.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,997 shares of company stock worth $11,453,375. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

