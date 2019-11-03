Dover (NYSE:DOV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $106.00

Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $105.96, with a volume of 16585 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.89.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOV. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Dover from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Dover from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.84.

Get Dover alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.48.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Dover’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 13,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,428,531.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,478,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brad M. Cerepak sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $901,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

About Dover (NYSE:DOV)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.