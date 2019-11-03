Dragon Coins Hits Market Capitalization of $26.12 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for about $0.0749 or 0.00000813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Sistemkoin, Liquid and HitBTC. During the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 21.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $26.12 million and $80,674.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00217656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01400703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028869 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00120217 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,474 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io.

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

