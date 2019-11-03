Dragon Option Price Tops $0.0002 on Exchanges (DRAGON)

Dragon Option (CURRENCY:DRAGON) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Dragon Option has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. Dragon Option has a market cap of $12,510.00 and approximately $21,392.00 worth of Dragon Option was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Option token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Hoo, Bancor Network and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010921 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00217289 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.69 or 0.01408107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00028989 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00120052 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragon Option

Dragon Option's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,461,298 tokens.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dragon Option is dragonoption.io/about. Dragon Option’s official message board is medium.com/@dragonoption.

Buying and Selling Dragon Option

Dragon Option can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, BigONE, ABCC and Hoo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Option directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Option should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Option using one of the exchanges listed above.

