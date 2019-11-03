Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 22.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CELG shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.95.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of Celgene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,957.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $108.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.26. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $58.59 and a 1 year high of $109.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Celgene had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 87.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

