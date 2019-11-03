Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,208.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,847,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $665,288,000 after buying an additional 9,094,586 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,213,000 after buying an additional 3,418,193 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 298.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,418,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,934,000 after buying an additional 2,559,972 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $93,386,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock has a market cap of $80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 37.50%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,191.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,519.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,193 shares of company stock valued at $712,206 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Read More: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.