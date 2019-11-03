Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $488,000 Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15,792.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,874 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $765,725,000 after acquiring an additional 919,406 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 73.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,756,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,917,000 after acquiring an additional 745,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 27.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after acquiring an additional 686,831 shares in the last quarter. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley downgraded Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cowen began coverage on Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $83.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.70 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 27.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 13,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,894.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 31,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $2,704,063.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,787,717.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,256 shares of company stock worth $5,707,113 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

