Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 31,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 409,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,661,000 after acquiring an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “average” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

