Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $913,000 Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 220.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 6,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.72. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $51.41.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $155.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.96 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Shenandoah Telecommunications’s previous annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

SHEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

