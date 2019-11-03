Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,288 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,008.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Five9 by 33.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 27.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the second quarter worth about $70,000.

Get Five9 alerts:

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $942,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 175,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,002,978.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 7,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $396,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,050 shares in the company, valued at $20,569,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 192,948 shares of company stock worth $11,339,814 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Dougherty & Co upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.92.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $56.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 376.07, a PEG ratio of 143.07 and a beta of 0.58. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.42 million. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five9 Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.