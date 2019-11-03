Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 4,473 Shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 136.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 3.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 1.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.4% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 55.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $534.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.24. Independent Bank Co has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

