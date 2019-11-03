Durango Resources (CVE:DGO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Shares of Durango Resources Inc (CVE:DGO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

About Durango Resources (CVE:DGO)

Durango Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious and base mineral properties in Canada. The company has a 100% interest in a group of properties totaling approximately 11,000 hectares in size in the Windfall Lake gold camp in the Abitibi region of Québec, Canada.

