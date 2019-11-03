DZ Bank Cuts BP (LON:BP) Price Target to $600.00

BP (LON:BP) had its target price lowered by DZ Bank from $620.00 to $600.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. DZ Bank currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of BP from $570.00 to $560.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of BP from GBX 605 ($7.91) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.58) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 620.67 ($8.11).

Shares of LON BP traded up GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 497.10 ($6.50). 51,201,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,510,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 503.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 527.96. BP has a one year low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a one year high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The company has a market cap of $101.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 1.62%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.75%.

In related news, insider Brian Gilvary acquired 63 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 503 ($6.57) per share, for a total transaction of £316.89 ($414.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

