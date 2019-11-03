e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Short Interest Down 7.4% in October

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the September 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 636,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $17.40 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $837.77 million, a PE ratio of 42.00, a P/E/G ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.07.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $59.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $21.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 2,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $50,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 22,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $409,326.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,543,055 shares of company stock valued at $59,765,833 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $279,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.8% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $780,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

