Eagle Ridge Investment Management Cuts Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 351,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,357 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daily Journal Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 230,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,700,000 after acquiring an additional 227,700,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,659,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,116,000 after acquiring an additional 19,688,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1,905.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,055,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,604,000 after acquiring an additional 57,060,331 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,115,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,364,000 after acquiring an additional 773,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 36,402,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,666,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.39.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.80 on Friday. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $281.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $203,645.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,870 shares of company stock worth $1,476,104. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

