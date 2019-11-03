Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $6.43 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $6,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics stock opened at $139.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.76. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $182.17. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.12). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $329.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPGP. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on IPG Photonics from $181.10 to $168.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $127.00 price target on IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.31.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.