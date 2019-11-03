Eagle Ridge Investment Management Purchases 337 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $7,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,307,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 150.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after acquiring an additional 114,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 7,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Varian Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 213,262 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $123.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.87. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.92 and a 52-week high of $142.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.56.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $878.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.47 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $158.00 price target on shares of Varian Medical Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Varian Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.11.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP John W. Kuo sold 465 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $51,377.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,929,687.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,395 shares of company stock valued at $158,388 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

