Eagle Ridge Investment Management Sells 250 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Charter Equity downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.97.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $118.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07. The company has a market capitalization of $109.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.34. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $87.70 and a 1 year high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 58.00%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

