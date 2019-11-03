Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective dropped by Bank of America from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Edison International from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $73.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Edison International from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. SunTrust Banks set a $83.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $65.58 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $76.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.62 and its 200-day moving average is $67.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.10.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.03). Edison International had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.