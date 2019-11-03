EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.14

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.14 and last traded at $41.07, with a volume of 2420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45.

About EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

