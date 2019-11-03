Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Eldorado Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 84.44%. The company had revenue of $172.26 million for the quarter.

NYSE EGO traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.20. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EGO shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Eldorado Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. GMP Securities cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine cut Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.15.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

