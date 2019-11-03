Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) Trading Up 5.1%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)’s share price was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.42 and last traded at $11.41, approximately 2,300,930 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,377,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. ValuEngine downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. CIBC restated an “average” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Element Solutions from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 2.13.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.94 million. Element Solutions’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scot Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, with a total value of $93,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Gliklich acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESI. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,985,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Element Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,325,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $12,863,000. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $737,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Element Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.