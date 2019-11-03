ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) shares traded down 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.35, 13,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 50% from the average session volume of 26,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the quarter. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return accounts for approximately 1.7% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

