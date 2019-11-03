Emerald Advisers LLC Has $17.65 Million Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,032,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,570 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $17,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 297.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,801,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SVMK by 168.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,894 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter valued at $31,477,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter valued at $20,619,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVMK during the second quarter valued at $19,217,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SVMK opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.72. SVMK Inc has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.72 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 25.79% and a negative net margin of 59.16%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVMK Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SVMK. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SVMK in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price target on SVMK and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised SVMK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other SVMK news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 25,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $446,236.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lora D. Blum sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $122,599.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,151 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,918. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

