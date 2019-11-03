Emerald Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Emerald Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,371 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Childrens Place were worth $21,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place during the second quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 50.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 52,722 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 41.9% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 233,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $84.39 on Friday. Childrens Place Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.94 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Childrens Place had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Childrens Place’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLCE. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Childrens Place from $128.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Childrens Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Bank of America set a $115.00 price target on Childrens Place and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.08.

Childrens Place Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.