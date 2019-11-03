Emerald Expositions Events (EEX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) is scheduled to issue its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Emerald Expositions Events (NYSE:EEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.70 million. Emerald Expositions Events had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a positive return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts expect Emerald Expositions Events to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emerald Expositions Events alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.65. Emerald Expositions Events has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

EEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerald Expositions Events from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.76.

About Emerald Expositions Events

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home, and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others, such as photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Expositions Events Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Expositions Events and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.