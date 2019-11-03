Encana (NYSE:ECA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Encana had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion.

Shares of NYSE:ECA traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. 48,098,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,191,156. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.98. Encana has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECA shares. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Encana in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Encana in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research cut Encana from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Encana from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Encana from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Encana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

In related news, CEO Douglas James Suttles purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,831.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,104 shares in the company, valued at $218,211.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 83,500 shares of company stock worth $342,300 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Encana Company Profile

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

