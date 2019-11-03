Energi (NRG) Tops One Day Volume of $492,390.00

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Energi coin can now be bought for $2.47 or 0.00026877 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Energi has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market cap of $54.85 million and $492,390.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00222347 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.47 or 0.01386733 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028829 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00120802 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 22,202,590 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

