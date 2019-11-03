EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EnPro Industries, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of proprietary engineered products used in critical applications. EnPro Industries are a leader in sealing technologies, metal polymer and filament wound bearings, components and service for reciprocating compressors, diesel and dual-fuel engines and other solutions that meet the needs of industries worldwide. EnPro Industries commitment to innovation, quality and value has propelled our brands to wide recognition and leading positions in their markets. EnPro businesses manufacture high quality products and provide high quality services to the customers. These products and services are sold into more than 40 distinct industries with thousands of applications, ranging from jet engines to chemical plants, oil wells to semiconductor clean rooms and Navy ships to tractor-trailer trucks. EnPro operates manufacturing facilities in North and South America, Europe and Asia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NPO traded up $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.32. 84,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,184. EnPro Industries has a 52-week low of $55.43 and a 52-week high of $75.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In related news, CEO Judd Dayton acquired 40,508 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $394,953.00. Also, SVP Steven R. Bower acquired 1,700 shares of EnPro Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,904.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the second quarter worth about $421,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 19.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 248,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after buying an additional 41,361 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 6.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations.

