Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Position Raised by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,396,840 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 323,625 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.57% of Enservco worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 4,275,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 106,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ENSV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 270,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,604. Enservco Corp has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.77.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.21 million during the quarter.

Enservco Company Profile

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

