Enterprise Financial Services Corp Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 48 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,272.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $977.66 and a 1 year high of $1,299.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,233.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,179.35.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Alphabet to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,406.25.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

