Enterprise Financial Services Corp Cuts Stake in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp reduced its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,944,000 after acquiring an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,750,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,435,000 after acquiring an additional 187,831 shares during the period. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 866,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,883,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 811,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares during the period. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 10.6% in the second quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 740,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,094,000 after buying an additional 70,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Get NESTLE S A/S alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $106.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.04. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $78.62 and a one year high of $114.87.

About NESTLE S A/S

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for NESTLE S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NESTLE S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.