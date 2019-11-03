Enterprise Financial Services Corp Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $8,690,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $113.94 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $115.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

