Enterprise Financial Services Corp Reduces Stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp cut its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,140 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,480 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services makes up approximately 4.4% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $19,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 170,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,075,000 after acquiring an additional 60,035 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $44.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $41.07. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $36.09 and a one year high of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $76.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.87 million. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.