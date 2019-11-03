Enterprise Financial Services Corp Sells 168 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp trimmed its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises 0.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 2,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on YUM. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, July 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total transaction of $669,029.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total transaction of $174,337.44. Following the transaction, the president now owns 42,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,742,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,959 shares of company stock worth $2,657,189 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.06. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $119.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

