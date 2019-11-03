Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,522 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 200,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,522 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 41.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,400,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 411,164 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 187,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 93,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 43,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.86% of the company’s stock.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Securities began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC set a $14.30 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

NYSE:AQN opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.59. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $343.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.40 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.46%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.85%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

