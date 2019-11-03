Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 67,287 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,994,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 935,051 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after buying an additional 82,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parsley Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $604,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PE opened at $16.40 on Friday. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Parsley Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Parsley Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

