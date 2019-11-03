Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.6% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 40.1% in the second quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 831,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,686,000 after buying an additional 237,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 9.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.32. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $31.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.36). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is 77.78%.

A number of analysts recently commented on HTA shares. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cfra cut Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

