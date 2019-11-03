Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,360 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,238 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 386.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,040,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,790,000 after buying an additional 3,209,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 54,145.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,516,000 after buying an additional 2,420,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 19.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,559,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $531,503,000 after buying an additional 1,919,673 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 11.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,036,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $645,387,000 after buying an additional 1,477,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after buying an additional 971,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZION shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 9,429 shares of Zions Bancorporation NA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $457,023.63. Insiders have sold 24,648 shares of company stock worth $1,194,303 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. Zions Bancorporation NA has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.29 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

