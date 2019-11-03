EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Plc (LON:ESO) rose 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35), approximately 1,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 13,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 174 ($2.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 32.03 and a quick ratio of 32.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 164.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 150.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 million and a P/E ratio of 2.80.

About EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

