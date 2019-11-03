Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner forecasts that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen set a $93.00 price target on Starbucks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Starbucks to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $60.42 and a 1 year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a 200 day moving average of $86.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 85.41% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 95.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 53.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $191,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,904.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $883,906.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock worth $9,861,933. Insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 50.88%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

