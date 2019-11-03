Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Luther Burbank Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Luther Burbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

LBC stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Luther Burbank has a 1-year low of $7.92 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.11%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter worth $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 77.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.83% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

