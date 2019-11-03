Equities Analysts Set Expectations for T-Mobile Us Inc’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:TMUS)

T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2019 EPS estimates for T-Mobile Us in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the Wireless communications provider will earn $4.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.17. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for T-Mobile Us’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $82.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.32. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $59.96 and a twelve month high of $85.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. H2O AM LLP increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. H2O AM LLP now owns 339,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,180,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in T-Mobile Us by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,010 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,651,000 after acquiring an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,548,000. 32.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

