Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Currently, 18.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 409,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.4 days.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.25 per share, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 76,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,528.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.20 per share, with a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,713. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,961,525 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 76,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESPR. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $112.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $33.13 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.64.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9720.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.71) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

