Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $6.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.96.

Shares of EL traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,900,383. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $121.47 and a 12-month high of $207.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.94 and its 200 day moving average is $183.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 8,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $1,499,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 6,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.55, for a total value of $1,214,332.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,198,276 shares of company stock worth $431,896,335. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

