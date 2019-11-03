Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) will be announcing its Q3 2019 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLO opened at $6.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of -0.14. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

