Everus Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Everus has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Everus coin can now be purchased for $0.0111 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. Everus has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $157.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everus alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.08 or 0.05687663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045732 BTC.

Everus Profile

EVR is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,792,280 coins. Everus’ official message board is media.everus.org. The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everus’ official website is everus.org. Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everus

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $13.77, $51.55, $32.15, $18.94, $7.50, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60, $33.94 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.