Evolent Health (EVH) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.51 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 6.47%. Evolent Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EVH opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $26.96.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Michael D’amato purchased 15,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Doug S. Aron purchased 10,550 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $86,510.00. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $242,648. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $16.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.46.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

